A look at some of the standout headlines from around the Championship ahead of this weekend's FA Cup action.

Leeds United are now putting the final touches on their preparations for Saturday's FA Cup clash with Peterborough United. The Whites have enjoyed a solid season in the Championship so far, currently sitting fourth, but they have work aplenty to do if they want to end up in the top two.

Daniel Farke's men remain seven points behind Ipswich Town in second, while Southampton's superb form has put them within three points of the Tractor Boys. As cup action takes centre stage, we have rounded up the latest from around the Championship.

Farke on transfer options

Leeds boss Farke has issued an update on the club's plans for the January transfer window. He said in his latest press conference: "I'm happy with with our squad.

"I think we have a pretty balanced squad and in all areas, so there's not one particular position where you think okay, there is definitely a need that you have to do something. But again, it's also I think, professional to stay awake and also to check if there are some options."

Bogarde 'battle'

There appears to be a transfer battle brewing for Aston Villa youngster Lamare Bogarde. According to Football Insider, Bogarde will be available for loan this month after seeing his loan move with Bristol Rovers cut short.

The report claims Cardiff City, Southampton and Watford are all interested this month, while Aberdeen and Sunderland have both been linked previously. The 19-year-old is a versatile player who is able to blay at the back and in midfield.

Boro could loan out recent signing

