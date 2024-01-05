Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Peterborough United vs Leeds United injury news as 6 ruled out and 4 doubts - gallery

All the latest injury news surrounding Leeds United and Peterborough United as the two sides prepare to square off in the FA Cup third round.

Jamie Kemble
Published 5th Jan 2024, 17:00 GMT

Leeds United return to action on Saturday, this time in the FA Cup against Peterborough United, and the Whites have a few injury concerns heading into the clash. Daniel Farke and his men will, no doubt, prioritise their automatic promotion push this season, but they will want to avoid an FA Cup upset against free-scoring Posh.

That task is made more difficult by a number of absentees through injury, though Peterborough also face a being without a few key players as the winter pile-up takes its toll, with the League One club opting for a new signing ahead of the clash in the form of goalkeeper Jed Steer. Here we round up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams ahead of Saturday's clash.

Mothersille has an injury and will be a question mark here.

1. Malik Mothersille - Doubt

Mothersille has an injury and will be a question mark here.

Crichlow is a doubt for this one.

2. Romoney Crichlow - Doubt

Crichlow is a doubt for this one.

Posh's starting keeper is a confirmed absentee. They have just signed former Villa keeper Jed Steer on a free to add depth in the goalkeeper position.

3. Nicholas Bilokapic - Out

Posh's starting keeper is a confirmed absentee. They have just signed former Villa keeper Jed Steer on a free to add depth in the goalkeeper position.

Meslier will serve the final game of his ban here.

4. Illan Meslier - Out (Suspended)

Meslier will serve the final game of his ban here.

Ayling is a question mark with an ongoing knee complaint.

5. Luke Ayling - Doubt

Ayling is a question mark with an ongoing knee complaint.

Shackleton is expected to be out until mid-January.

6. Jamie Shackleton - Out

Shackleton is expected to be out until mid-January.

