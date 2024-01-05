Leeds United return to action on Saturday, this time in the FA Cup against Peterborough United , and the Whites have a few injury concerns heading into the clash. Daniel Farke and his men will, no doubt, prioritise their automatic promotion push this season, but they will want to avoid an FA Cup upset against free-scoring Posh.

That task is made more difficult by a number of absentees through injury, though Peterborough also face a being without a few key players as the winter pile-up takes its toll, with the League One club opting for a new signing ahead of the clash in the form of goalkeeper Jed Steer. Here we round up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams ahead of Saturday's clash.