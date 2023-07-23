Coventry City make bid for Dutch Under-21 star ‘wanted’ by Leeds United

Coventry City have reportedly made the first move to sign Leeds United transfer target Milan van Ewijk.

Whites manager Daniel Farke completed his first signing since his appointment when he completed a move for Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu last week after the former Norwich City boss explained the need for ‘good decisions’ on recruitment ahead of his first season in charge.

Speaking during his introduction to the media earlier this month, the Whites boss said: “We’ve spoken intensively about the squad. It’s a huge task for us. After relegation, it’s always a bit of a hangover and many decisions have to be made. The group right now will not be the group at the end of August. We need good decisions with outgoings and incomings.

There have been several outgoings with the likes of Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson all finding pastures new - but Farke remains keen to add to his squad ahead of possible further departures.

One potential addition is said to be full-back Van Ewijk, who has impressed during a two-year stay with Eredivise club Heerenveen. His form with Abe Lenstra Stadion earned the 22-year-old a maiden call-up to the Dutch Under-21 side and he earned the first of eight caps when he made his debut in March last year when he played the entire 90 minutes of a goalless draw with Bulgaria.

Van Ewijk has attracted interest from several clubs in recent months and Leeuwarder Courant reporter Sander de Vries has claimed Coventry have been in successful in their bid to sign the defender and confirmed Leeds are ‘interested’ in securing his signature.

