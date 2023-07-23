Leeds United trio's good day, wanted man fan's patience, car park calamity and off-camera moments

The German has used that phrase about transfer situations, how the squad will look come the end of the window and Sam Byram's possible signing. Farke is just two games, at least two public games, into his pre-season but already a number of players have started to look at home in his possession-based system. Here's the YEP take on what we saw against Monaco.

Good day

Archie Gray

APPRECIATION: For Leeds United 'keeper Illan Meslier, above, pictured during Saturday's defeat to AS Monaco. Picture by LUFC.

A reminder, if one was needed, of the teenager's talent. Still only 17 but a summer growth spurt has given him the look of a young man, rather than the boy we saw a year ago against Blackpool on the same ground. He was good on the ball, he wanted it often, he picked out good positions to receive it and generally looked the part. Don't be surprised to see him play in the early part of the season.

Ethan Ampadu

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start as you mean to go on, they say, and this wasn't bad from Ampadu. He got stuck into the physical side and when he was on the ball he did not so much resemble a centre-back playing in midfield but a midfielder playing there. Some of his long balls created danger and he can only get better as he grows more accustomed to his team-mates, manager and the system.

Leo Hjelde

A first half rollicking from his manager aside, the young Norwegian youth international did his favours of sticking around this season no harm. Left-back is a problem area for Leeds and they could do a lot worse than have Hjelde on standby as the understudy to whoever the first choice full-back on that side will be.

Bad day

Lewis Bate and Ian Poveda

The only two players not to get any minutes against Monaco at York, despite being part of the squad and on the bench. Their level of involvement in the next two friendlies might well hold a clue as to what part Daniel Farke sees them playing. At least one of the pair will surely end up out on loan.

Darko Gyabi

Where Gray impressed, Gyabi failed to properly assert himself. As a ball-playing and ball-carrying midfielder, there should be an opportunity here for Gyabi to stake a real claim but in two friendly outings he hasn't quite shown that he's ready to make the jump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under 21s football was comfortable for him last season and might not provide a stiff enough challenge this season but if he's to get senior minutes then he'll need to show more of what he's capable of in the next few friendlies.

Off-camera moments

Willy Gnonto leaping onto Shackleton's back in the rondo.

Ethan Ampadu and Monaco director of football Paul Mitchell catching up on the pitch prior to the game. The pair were at RB Leipzig together.

Leo Hjelde getting the first scolding of the afternoon from Farke, apparently for getting involved on the ball when a pass wasn't meant for him.

Luke Ayling letting Meslier know he appreciated his distribution after the keeper's pass into Hjelde's feet led to a free-kick to Leeds in the middle of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke chiding Cresswell for going to ground on the edge of the box, demanding he stay on his feet after the centre-back came close to conceding a penalty. The pair were then deep in chat after the full-time whistle, for an immediate debrief.

The two unused subs Lewis Bate and Ian Poveda getting their laps in prior to a running session with the replacements who did come on.

Georginio Rutter catching up with Monaco players, bizarrely covering their mouths as they chatted - perhaps in case any French-speaking lip readers were taking note in the stands. Meslier was renewing friendships, too with the visitors.

Willy Gnonto went to a corner of the ground to give his shirt to a fan and then walked down the stand signing autographs and posing for pictures for everyone requesting them. Rutter meanwhile went to pose with a fan who brought a French flag and then threw the youngster his shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad