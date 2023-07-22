New Leeds United signing debut in Monaco friendly as ex-Whites favourite makes club return

Wales international midfielder Ampadu completed a £7m switch from Chelsea this week and the 22-year-old comes straight into the starting line up for this afternoon’s contest at the LNER Stadium in York .

Illan Meslier also returns to start in goal whilst former Leeds defender Sam Byram is named on the bench which also includes the returning Willy Gnonto and Charlie Cresswell. Byram, now 29, has been training with Leeds after leaving Norwich City upon his contract expiring. Tyler Adams, Max Wober, Jack Harrison and Junior Firpo are still not involved.