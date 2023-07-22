Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

New Leeds United signing debut in Monaco friendly as ex-Whites favourite makes club return

Summer signing Ethan Ampadu makes his Leeds United debut as Whites old and new also return for Saturday’s pre-season friendly against AS Monaco in York (kick-off 4pm).
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 15:59 BST

Wales international midfielder Ampadu completed a £7m switch from Chelsea this week and the 22-year-old comes straight into the starting line up for this afternoon’s contest at the LNER Stadium in York.

Illan Meslier also returns to start in goal whilst former Leeds defender Sam Byram is named on the bench which also includes the returning Willy Gnonto and Charlie Cresswell. Byram, now 29, has been training with Leeds after leaving Norwich City upon his contract expiring. Tyler Adams, Max Wober, Jack Harrison and Junior Firpo are still not involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds United v Monaco: Meslier, Ayling, Ampadu, Cooper, Struijk, Hjelde, Gray, James, Summerville, Sinisterra, Rutter. Subs: Klaesson, Van Den Huevel, Byram, Cresswell, Drameh, Gyabi, Bate, Poveda, Shackleton, Gelhardt, Joseph, Gnonto, Bamford.

Related topics:Ethan AmpaduIllan MeslierMonacoYorkNorwich CityWales