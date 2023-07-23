Top-flight side reportedly eyeing move for Leeds United's Max Wober amid revelation from boss

Austrian international defender Wober immediately impressed upon joining the Whites from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window but the 25-year-old played no part in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Monaco in York.

Wober had travelled with Leeds to Oslo ahead of the first summer friendly against Manchester United but was not named in the matchday squad. The Austrian then wore the captain’s armband in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Barnsley, only to then play no part in this weekend’s warm up game against Monaco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whites boss Farke revealed after’s Saturday’s contest that Wober did not play due to a 'transfer' situation, saying: “It has to do with the transfer situation and also the contract situation. We will wait what the what the outcome is over next days, but that is the situation."

INTEREST: In Leeds United's Max Wober, above. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Wober joined Leeds on a four-and-a-half year deal but Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly eyeing a move for the Whites man according to a report from German outlet Kicker.