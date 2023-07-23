Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Top-flight side reportedly eyeing move for Leeds United's Max Wober amid revelation from boss

A top-flight side are reportedly eyeing a swoop for Leeds United defender Max Wober amid a revelation from Whites boss Daniel Farke.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read

Austrian international defender Wober immediately impressed upon joining the Whites from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window but the 25-year-old played no part in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Monaco in York.

Wober had travelled with Leeds to Oslo ahead of the first summer friendly against Manchester United but was not named in the matchday squad. The Austrian then wore the captain’s armband in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Barnsley, only to then play no part in this weekend’s warm up game against Monaco.

Whites boss Farke revealed after’s Saturday’s contest that Wober did not play due to a 'transfer' situation, saying: “It has to do with the transfer situation and also the contract situation. We will wait what the what the outcome is over next days, but that is the situation."

INTEREST: In Leeds United's Max Wober, above. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.INTEREST: In Leeds United's Max Wober, above. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.
Wober joined Leeds on a four-and-a-half year deal but Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly eyeing a move for the Whites man according to a report from German outlet Kicker.

Monchengladbach reportedly see Wober as a potential replacement for Switzerland international defender Nico Elvedi who has just 12 months left on his current deal and could leave the club this summer. Monchengladbach finished last season’s Bundesliga in tenth-place.

