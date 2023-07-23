Leeds United ‘interested’ in transfer swoop for 24-year-old amid winger update

Leeds United take on Cardiff City at home on the opening day of the new Championship season on Sunday 6th August. The Whites will be looking to start the 2023/24 campaign with a win over the Bluebirds.

Daniel Farke’s side have pre-season friendly clashes against Nottingham Forest and Hearts to get through first. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Defender eyed

Leeds are being linked with a summer swoop for Palmeiras left-back Joaquin Piquerez. According to reporter Diego Firmino on Twitter, the Whites are ‘interested’ in luring the defender over to England as they look to bring in some more reinforcements ahead of next term.

Piquerez, 24, joined his current club in 2021 and has since made 71 appearances for them in all competitions to date. He has made nine caps for the Uruguay national team and has also played for the likes of Defensor Sporting, Club Atletico River Plate and Penarol in the past.

Winger update

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, who has been linked with Leeds in this transfer window, has picked up an injury. As per a report by the Manchester Evening News, the youngster left the MetLife Stadium on crutches on Saturday after the Red Devils’ clash against Arsenal.