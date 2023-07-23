Austrian international defender Wober played no part in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against AS Monaco in York, after which Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed that the 25-year-old did not play due to a 'transfer' situation and ‘also the contract situation.’

Reports then circled that Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach were eyeing a move for the Whites defender and The Athletic are now reporting that Wober is close to joining the German side on loan but that Leeds and Monchengladbach are discussing a permanent option. The Athletic’s report says that Wober has told relegated Leeds that he wants to leave.

