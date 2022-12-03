Leeds United are achieving mixed results in their bid to prove pundits wrong this season.

From the outside, it may look as though Leeds have had an ordinary yet under-par season, currently 15th place and two points above the drop zone, but it has been far from boring. The Whites are one of only five teams to have scored and conceded more than 20 goals, and that sums up the chaotic brand of football they have developed under Jesse Marsch.

The chaotic style certainly isn’t intentional, and Marsch is desperate for his side to be more solid at the back, but they have still managed to win and lose 4-3 in their last two Premier League outings. It has been entertaining for neutrals, but there is plenty to improve as far as Leeds are concerned, particularly if they want to avoid scrapping against relegation again this season.

The Whites escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, and they will be desperate to avoid a similar fate this time around. Marsch will need to keep the threat of relegation at bay if he wants to keep his job, and if he does so, he will defy the expectations of pundits.

Gary Neville said on The Overlap during pre-season: “I would agree with the bottom three you just said there [Forest, Bournemouth and Fulham]. But, I do think those two above, Brentford and Leeds are the two that could sink into it.”

Interestingly, former England goalkeeper Ben Foster predicted Leed would finish 16th, while former Whites boss Neil Warnock tipped them to finish 14th in his pre-season predictions. Leeds are currently between those two positions, in 15th, yet to prove they have what it takes to defy expectations by challenging in and around mid-table.