19 photos that take you back to supporting Leeds United during the 1996/1997 season

A season of change at Leeds United did not deliver the thrills it promised.

In the summer of 1996, the departures of the likes of Gary Speed and Gary McAllister, stars of the Championship-winning side of ‘92, signalled a shift in LS11 while a crop of new players, funded by United’s new owners, the Caspian group, came in the other direction.

The changes seemed to promise the Elland Road faithful an improvement on the disappointing 13th-placed finish of the previous season, though it wasn’t long before the project shifted again - with Howard Wilkinson sacked just five games into the Premiership season.

In September, one successful manager was replaced by another decorated Premiership boss, as George Graham took charge of United boasting plenty of honours from his nine-year stint at Arsenal.

What followed was a dull season for Leeds fans, who stood and watched as nearly a quarter of the Whites’ league contests ended goalless.

Graham led United to a marginal improvement of an 11th-placed finish in the Premiership, but all in all it was a deeply forgettable season for Leeds.

1. Leeds United 1996/1997 Chris Akers of the Caspian Group, who purchased Leeds United in July 1996. Photo Sales

2. Leeds United 1996/1997 Lee Bowyer, pictured with mum Lorraine and dad David, became the most expensive teenage signing in English football when he joined Leeds United for £2.8m in July 1996. Photo Sales

3. Leeds United 1996/1997 In July 1996, Nigel Martyn became a Leeds United player in a £2.25m deal with Crystal Palace. Photo Sales

4. Leeds United 1996/1997 The Whites sign Lee Sharpe from Manchester United for £4.5m in August 1996. Photo Sales