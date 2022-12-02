A look at where 49ers Enterprises would rank among the richest Premier League owners should they purchase a majority stake in Leeds United.

Leeds United could be set for new majority owners according to recent reports, but where would that put them among the richest clubs in the Premier League?

The Whites are currently owned by Andrea Radrizzani, but owners of the San Francisco 49ers, 49ers Enterprises, which is owned by the York Family and others, have upped their stake to 44% in recent times. Recent reports have suggested that 49ers Enterprises could move to take a majority share in the club, becoming the lead owners. That move would make Leeds significantly richer than they currently are.

But where would it put them among the richest Premier League owners? We have put together a list of the estimated net worths of each top-flight owner.

Take a look below as we count up to the richest...

1. Brentford - Matthew Benham Net worth: £24.4m Photo Sales

2. AFC Bournemouth - Maxim Demin Net worth - £81.5m Photo Sales

3. Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis Net worth - £505m Photo Sales

4. Leicester City - The Srivaddhanaprabha Family Net worth - £1.3bn Photo Sales