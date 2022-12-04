News you can trust since 1890
15 times Leeds United’s fate was decided by penalties as England enter 2022 World Cup knockouts - gallery

Leeds United have been forced to play the penalty shoot-out lottery 15 times since 1973.

By Flora Snelson
1 minute ago

On Sunday evening, England will enter a new phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where every game counts - there’ll be no playing out a comfortable goalless draw for Gareth Southgate’s men against Senegal.

Shoot-outs can be a nail-biting affair for players, managers and fans alike - and United are often subjected to this nerve-shredding ordeal in their pursuits of the FA Cup and League Cup.

Here is the outcome of every penalty shoot-out Leeds United have participated in, according to LUFCDATA:

1. Fulham 5-6 Leeds United, September 2021

It was goalless after ninety minutes at Craven Cottage as the Whites sought passage to the fourth round of the League Cup, but Illan Meslier stopped Rodrigo Muniz’s spot-kick to send United through.

2. Leeds United 8-9 Hull City, September 2020

Gjanni Alioski and Jamie Shackleton missed penalties as a protracted shoot-out ended in defeat for Leeds, as the Tigers progressed to the third round of the League Cup.

3. Leeds United 4-5 Stoke City, August 2019

Second-half goals by Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa drew United level, with the tie going straight to penalties. Jack Harrison struck the post to send Stoke City into the third round of the League Cup.

4. Burnley 3-4 Leeds United, September 2017

Hadi Sacko looked to have stolen a win for Leeds in the 80th minute at Turf Moor but the hosts pegged the Whites back twice in a dramatic end to the league cup tie. The sides were not separated by extra time, with ‘keeper Andy Lonergan sending United into the fourth round as he saved James Tarkowski’s penalty.

