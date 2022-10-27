LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Fulham FC at Elland Road on October 23, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United are currently on an eight-game winless run in the Premier League as scrutiny towards the club’s board and the American coach continues to mount. Leeds’ task gets no easier this weekend as the Whites travel to Anfield where Jurgen Klopp’s wounded Liverpool side await.

The Reds are eighth in the Premier League this season but have already scored nine past AFC Bournemouth and seven beyond Rangers during the opening quarter of this year’s domestic and European campaigns. Leeds will need to be at their very best in order to leave Merseyside with anything other than tails between their legs.

Marsch faces the media again today as he prepares his team for the visit to face Klopp’s side, and will undoubtedly face further questions regarding his own future after Leeds dropped into the Premier League’s relegation zone last weekend. The US coach insists he has the backing of Leeds United’s board, and given that Andrea Radrizzani, Angus Kinnear and Paraag Marathe have decided not to part company with the 48-year-old, Marsch’s declaration of unity within the club hierarchy appears ostensibly true.

"I know I'm supported by the club,” Marsch said following his side’s defeat at Leicester City last week. “We're totally unified. That's not an issue. Right now, I'm just trying to figure out how to help our team win games, win matches. Frustration and disappointment, we make life difficult for ourselves, more difficult than we need to. So again, the focus is about stopping the bleeding on Sunday and getting ready for Sunday,” he added.

"The board has supported me really well. Okay, so tonight no one's happy. No one's happy. I'm not, I'm probably as frustrated and disappointed, and angry as I've ever been in terms of football but in the end, we have to manage the situation and figure out again, that when we step on the pitch on Sunday that we invest everything we have to make sure we try it we get that result.”

However, last Sunday Leeds were again beaten by Premier League rivals Fulham as Elland Road aired their dismay in the form of chants towards the United board and in support of Marcelo Bielsa, who was sacked eight months ago and replaced by Marsch.

Posed with the question whether Leeds were in a relegation fight after last Thursday’s defeat in the East Midlands, Marsch said: “Yeah, it's too soon [to say we’re in a relegation battle]. But I mean, when you look at the table, we just keep slipping because we're not getting results. It's painful. It's the first time in my career that I've been on the end of seven in-a-row, not on the winning end. And so, right now, this is why your leadership is important and and now having solutions. We have to put the right team on the pitch, we have to have the right tactics, we have to be ready to fight, we have to do everything we can so that's the job right now.”

"Listen again, I understand the frustration from the fans,” Marsch said after the loss to Fulham. “We are equally frustrated and more so. We are doing everything we can and we are together. We are unified. The players have been great, and I know it hasn't been easy for them or us, but we believe in them. We believe in them and I have to find ways to help them get better. The board and I are unified. Completely,” he reiterated.

"We've had clear discussions [with the board] that we're together in this,” Marsch added.