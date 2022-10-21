A 2-0 defeat by Leicester City, who were bottom of the Premier League before Thursday night’s kick-off, prompted boos, chants of Marcelo Bielsa’s name and anger towards Marsch’s tactics and decisions. The head coach was also forced to apologise after the game for going straight down the tunnel at full-time, a decision that caused more ructions in the away end.

Although Marsch insists it is too soon to start thinking or talking about relegation battles, Leeds find themselves three points off the bottom of the table, albeit with a game in hand, so Sunday’s game against Fulham at Elland Road was always going to take on the same must-win feel that surrounded the Leicester game. Failing to take even a point at the Kingpower has dialled up the pressure, but only externally according to club sources.

The YEP understands that at board level there remains a belief in the project and a confidence that Marsch can guide the team to a positive result this weekend, but regardless they currently have no inclination to remove the American from his post. Whether Elland Road will be quite so supportive if things go awry on the pitch against the Cottagers is quite another matter, though and many a boardroom has been swayed by a stadium’s temperature.

Simply put, Marsch faces a difficult time of it between now and a World Cup that was always going to act as a potential fire break for Premier League owners this season. The unusual mid-season six-week interval would be ample time for almost any club to replace a manager and get their affairs in order ahead of the Boxing Day restart. Leeds aren’t yet talking in such terms but Fulham and Bournemouth at home represent important opportunities for victories, while trips to Liverpool and Tottenham will provide further chances for Marsch to prove they’re more competitive this season than last.

Just as goals change and settle games, results change and settle minds. Marsch will be given time but how much of it is now down to him and his players.