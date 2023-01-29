Leeds United are now approaching the final day of the January transfer window and are close to securing their third signing of the month. West McKennie is set to jon the Whites on an initial £1.05 million loan deal and will have the option to make the move permanent for £28.9m in the summer.

The 24-year-old has already agreed personal terms with Leeds and is set to fly into England this morning ahead of a medical at Elland Road. Should the transfer go through successfully, McKennie could make his debut against Nottingham Forest next weekend.

Here is the latest transfer news ahead of Tuesday’s deadline...

Coventry City ‘eye’ Whites defender

Coventry City are the latest club to join the race for Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell, according to Alan Nixon.

The defender had started his loan spell with Millwall extremely well this season and had netted four goals in 16 appearances in the Championship, however he has recently fallen out of favour and hasn’t started a league match in almost two months. Cresswell as expected to be recalled by Leeds and sent out on loan elsewhere this month, though he currently still remains at The Den.

Coventry City are now eager to snap up Cresswell before deadline day and have reportedly made an approach to sign the 20-year-old. However, they could face competition from a number of clubs including Sunderland and Middlesbrough. It also seems unlikely that the Whites will sanction a permanent departure in the final days of the window, while recent reports have claimed Cresswell is likely to stay at Millwall until the summer.

Arsenal ‘submit’ £70m bid for midfielder

Arsenal have launched a fresh bid for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo after they saw a £60m bid turned down this week, claims the Daily Mail. The Gunners have now offered £60m up-front plus £10m in add-ons.

