The January transfer window has certainly been a busy one at Elland Road with Leeds United having already made two major signings and a third potentially about to be confirmed.

Defender Maximilian Wober was the first to arrive followed by record signing Georginio Rutter to bolster the attack. Now, Jesse Marsch looks to be set for a link up with one of his countrymen as the club brings in a midfielder.

The Yorkshire club’s interest in Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has been well documented this past week and now the latest updates look like a move for the USA international could be close. According to Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Leeds are now just ‘one step away’ from securing the 24-year old.

He tweeted: “Weston McKennie, one step away from joining Leeds United as reported yesterday night. Deal now at final stages between clubs on loan with buy option.”

That news fits in with the most recent comments from Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who has spoken about McKennie’s situation. The 55-year old has confirmed the midfielder will not be available for their match this weekend and that they have ‘found an agreement’ with a ‘new team’ which he does not name.

He said: “McKennie will not be available tomorrow because he is at the center of a negotiation. I think the club has already found an agreement with his new team and therefore he won’t be there tomorrow.”

Incredibly, there may yet be one last twist in this story with another source claiming that one of Leeds’ Premier League rivals could try and hijack their deal. The Athletic are reporting that Nottingham Forest are among the clubs considering a late attempt to snatch Weston McKennie.