Lee Sobot's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Accrington as star scores 8/10 but sole 5

Leeds United booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round with Saturday’s 3-1 win at League One hosts Accrington Stanley – but how did we rate the performances?

Accrington put Leeds under early pressure but a series of Illan Meslier saves helped keep the hosts at bay and the Whites squandered the game's best early chance as record signing Georgino Rutter fired wide. Leeds, though, went ahead in the 23rd minute thanks to a terrific strike from Harrison who rifled the ball home from 25 yards out after Patrick Bamford's lay off.

The frame of the goal then denied the Whites a second goal as Sinisterra's shot on the turn from the edge of the box rattled back off the post. The lively Rutter, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen then had chances to add to Harrison's strike but Accrington continued to pepper the Whites goal only to be continually thwarted by Meslier who did spill one cross which Junior Firpo cleared. Patrick Bamford also two claims for penalties waved away as the Whites entered the half-time break 1-0 up.

Accrington had a couple of chances to equalise immediately after the restart but Leeds doubled their advantage in the 66th minute after a fine swivel and pass from Bamford played in Firpo to convert. The Whites added a third just two minutes later as the excellent Harrison raced away down the left flank before sending in a pinpoint cross for Sinisterra to slam home. The Whites were threatening to run riot but Accrington pulled a goal back in the 81st minute through Leslie Adakoya as Leeds failed to clear their lines despite an initial Illan Meslier save.

YEP Leeds United writer Lee Sobot hands out the scores from the 3-1 victory at the Wham Stadium.

1 . Illan Meslier 7 - Not bombproof and survived a couple of spills but made a series of solid saves, particular amid early Accrington pressure at the start. Photo: PETER POWELL Photo Sales

2 . Rasmus Kristensen 7 - Very quiet to start with but then grew into the game and eventually proved a big threat when getting through from right back up into the final third. Much better. Photo: PETER POWELL Photo Sales

3 . Robin Koch 7 - Stood firm in the face of early Accrington pressure and forming a good partnership with Wober at centre-half. Solid. Photo: PETER POWELL Photo Sales

4 . Max Wober 7 - A particular rock at the back in the first half but also chipped in with some neat passes forward. Sterner tests clearly await but the January recruit is looking impressive as a centre-half. That said, not great defending for the Accrington goal. Photo: PETER POWELL Photo Sales