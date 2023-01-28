Leeds United: FA Cup fifth round draw date and details, good chance of lower league opposition

Jesse Marsch’s Whites booked their place in the competition’s last 16 with a 3-1 victory in Saturday lunchtime’s fourth round clash at League One hosts Accrington Stanley. The draw for the fifth round will be made live on the One Show which starts at 7pm on BBC One on Monday evening and there is a high chance of Leeds landing lower league opposition in the next stage.

There are guaranteed to be at least seven teams from the Championship or below in the last 16. Bristol City booked their place in the fifth round draw with Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to West Brom and they will be joined by one of Ipswich Town or Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town, Luton Town or Grimsby Town, Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City, Stoke City or Stevenage and Wrexham or Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That septet will be joined by Leeds plus favourites Manchester City, Leicester City and Southampton in addition to one of Fulham or Sunderland, Preston North End or Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United or Reading, Brighton or Liverpool and Derby County or West Ham United. Leeds will be ball no 16 in Monday’s draw. The Whites are now seventh favourites to win the FA Cup at 24-1.

IN THE HAT: Leeds United for the fifth round draw of the FA Cup, above. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Ball numbers:

1 Preston North End or Tottenham Hotspur

2 Southampton

3 Wrexham or Sheffield United

4 Ipswich Town or Burnley

5 Manchester United or Reading

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Luton Town or Grimsby Town

7 Derby County or West Ham United

8 Stoke City or Stevenage

9 Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 Leicester City

11 Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

12 Manchester City

13 Bristol City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Brighton or Liverpool

15 Fulham or Sunderland