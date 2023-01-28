Leeds United: FA Cup fifth round draw date and details, good chance of lower league opposition
Leeds United are safely through to the fifth round of the FA Cup and the Whites will discover their fifth round opponents on Monday evening.
Jesse Marsch’s Whites booked their place in the competition’s last 16 with a 3-1 victory in Saturday lunchtime’s fourth round clash at League One hosts Accrington Stanley. The draw for the fifth round will be made live on the One Show which starts at 7pm on BBC One on Monday evening and there is a high chance of Leeds landing lower league opposition in the next stage.
There are guaranteed to be at least seven teams from the Championship or below in the last 16. Bristol City booked their place in the fifth round draw with Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to West Brom and they will be joined by one of Ipswich Town or Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town, Luton Town or Grimsby Town, Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City, Stoke City or Stevenage and Wrexham or Sheffield United.
That septet will be joined by Leeds plus favourites Manchester City, Leicester City and Southampton in addition to one of Fulham or Sunderland, Preston North End or Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United or Reading, Brighton or Liverpool and Derby County or West Ham United. Leeds will be ball no 16 in Monday’s draw. The Whites are now seventh favourites to win the FA Cup at 24-1.
Ball numbers:
1 Preston North End or Tottenham Hotspur
2 Southampton
3 Wrexham or Sheffield United
4 Ipswich Town or Burnley
5 Manchester United or Reading
6 Luton Town or Grimsby Town
7 Derby County or West Ham United
8 Stoke City or Stevenage
9 Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City
10 Leicester City
11 Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town
12 Manchester City
13 Bristol City
14 Brighton or Liverpool
15 Fulham or Sunderland
16 Leeds United