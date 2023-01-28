Accrington boss hails Leeds United stars in big Whites praise but rues FA Cup exit what ifs

League One hosts Accrington made a bright start in Saturday lunchtime’s clash at the Wham Stadium but fell behind in the 23rd minute after a blockbuster of a strike from Jack Harrison. After chances for both sides, a fine turn and pass from Patrick Bamford then set up Junior Firpo to double the Whites advantage in the 66th minute and Leeds added a third goal just two minutes later as Luis Sinisterra converted Harrison’s cross.

Leeds then had opportunities to further boost their tally but Accrington served up a late rally and pulled a goal back in the 81st minute through Leslie Adekoya. Leeds, though, held firm for a 3-1 victory, after which Coleman was left with mixed thoughts.

"They're a top team Leeds aren't they?" said Coleman. “You wouldn't have known there were two divisions between us in the first half. We really should have scored with the chances we had and they've scored a great goal.

PRAISE: From Accrington boss John Coleman, above, for Leeds United. Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images.

"And then we've had two great chances in the second half and I think we ran out of steam after an hour and a great bit of skill for their (second) goal. We're disappointed we let the player (Bamford) turn, but a great bit of skill. It was a great finish and then we sort of fell apart for five minutes and they scored again. But give us our due, we rallied, got a goal, which was at least what we deserved. But I just think their quality showed in the last 35 minutes and that's when the game was won and lost really. If we can play like we did for an hour in the rest of our league games we should have a good chance of staying up."

Asked about United’s recent poor record in the FA Cup, Coleman admitted: "Well they have yes. I think Jesse wants to have a go this year. I don't think he's lost to a lower league team in his career. He'll do well if he carries on managing and doesn't have that on his CV. It's painful when it happens to you as I've encountered many a time.

"We did believe. You saw the way we pressed them, we didn't sit off them and put 10 at the back. I thought we shaded the first half. We had more shots than them in the first half. We just needed the bounce of the ball here and there. They hit a screamer and it goes in. Second half we started great, had a couple of good chances, but you've got to take them against teams like this.”

Assessing Adekoya’s strike which made it 3-1, Coleman reasoned: “It was great for him to get his goal. It was just too little too late. It would have been interesting if his header which went over the bar went in, then we would have had five minutes to try and find an equaliser.

"But we've made a couple of bob out of the cup. I don't think we can grumble too much about losing to a Premier League side, but the day I'm happy getting beat, I'll have to pack in. We believe we can compete against anybody. We've always had this mentality. Just because someone drives a better car and lives in a bigger house than you, it doesn't mean they're going to be better on a Saturday.