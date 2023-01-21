Several Leeds United loanees were in action on Saturday afternoon as Stuart McKinstry made it three Motherwell games in succession where he has contributed to a goal. The 20-year-old midfielder had scored in each of his last two Scottish Premiership matches before the Well’s visit to Arbroath in the Scottish Cup. During the first half at Gayfield Park, McKinstry turned provider for Mikael Mandron, electing to pass rather than shoot inside the penalty area, setting up the striker for his first goal in Motherwell colours.

Motherwell fan McKinstry’s loan deal finishes at the end of the 2022/23 season, when his Leeds contract is also set to expire.

In the Championship, Leeds pair Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton started on the bench for Millwall as the Lions defeated Cardiff City 1-0. Both were introduced late into the contest but failed to have a material impact on the outcome of the game.

Oxford United's English midfielder Lewis Bate passes the ball to Oxford United's English midfielder Cameron Brannagan during the FA Cup third round football match between Oxford United and Arsenal. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Leo Hjelde started at left-back for the second successive game since joining Rotherham United on loan this month. The Millers ran out surprise 4-0 winners over Blackburn Rovers last weekend, with Hjelde contributing to their opening goal inside two minutes. The Norwegian was booked during the first half as Rotherham went 1-0 up against Watford at Vicarage Road, before conceding shortly after the break to the Hornets’ Joao Ferreira as the game finished all square.

One tier below, Lewis Bate started for the eighth time in nine League One matches as an Oxford United loanee, seeing his team go a goal up during the first half against high-flying Ipswich Town. However, the U’s were pegged back inside three minutes by former Leeds man Leif Davis who joined the Tractor Boys in a permanent move last summer. Cameron Brannagan secured all three points for Bate’s loan club with a late winner before the Leeds youngster was substituted two minutes from time.

