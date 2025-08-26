Leeds United transfer news and rumours during the summer window

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are still working towards adding further new signings to their squad before a productive summer transfer window comes to an end next week.

The Elland Road hierarchy have authorised ten new additions to Daniel Farke’s Championship-winning squad since promotion into the Premier League was secured in May and have spent around £100 million in the process. With the likes of Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri, Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach and Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha already secured, the Whites continued their lavish spending in recent days with the signings of AC Milan attacker Noah Okafor and Leicester City full-back James Justin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there are still suggestions another forward player could be targeted by Leeds during the final days of the window as Farke looks to provide further competition at the top end of the pitch for Joel Piroe and free transfer signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Reports in Italy have named Leeds as one of several clubs across Europe that have shown an interest in Roma striker Artem Dovbyk as the Ukraine international appears to be surplus to requirements at the Serie A club.

After moving to the Italian capital after a successful spell in Spain with Girona, Dovbyk scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 45 appearances in all competitions for his new club last season and has made one appearance as a substitute in a 1-0 win against Bologna during the current campaign. However, their victory came amidst speculation suggesting the likes of Leeds, Sunderland and Spanish club Villarreal are all keen to secure the striker’s services over the final days of the summer transfer window. Football Insider have also claimed Everton are keen on the Ukrainian frontman and even went as far as reporting the Toffees had lodged a £37 million to secure their biggest deal of the transfer window so far.

Artem Dovbyk transfer news

Artem Dovbyk has scored 17 goals since his move to Roma last year. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has given a major update on Dovbyk’s situation as he reported Roma had not authorised a loan move to Villarreal and stated there was ‘nothing close’ between the two clubs.

He posted on X: “There’s nothing advanced between Artem Dovbyk and Villarreal at this stage. No green light to loan move to Villarreal on player side and nothing close even between the two clubs with AS Roma.”

Your next Leeds United read: Is Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United on TV? Coverage details of Carabao Cup clash and third round draw