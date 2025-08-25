Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update relating to Leeds United

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as a major update is delivered over the future of a target

Leeds United are facing a battle to sign reported transfer target Christantus Uche after a Premier League rival made the first firm move to sign the Getafe forward.

The twice-capped Nigeria international produced an impressive first season with the Spanish club after scoring four goals and providing seven assists in 38 appearances in all competitions last time out. He continued that form amid speculation over his future at the Estadio Coliseum with a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win against Celta Vigo last week and his performance led to a glowing assessment of the versatile forward from Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas.

Speaking after Uche starred with a goal and an assist in the win against Celta, he said: “He's our player. We have complete confidence in him and all his teammates, the team in general. For Uche to shine, his teammates have had to put in a huge effort. It doesn't surprise us because he already did it last season. Uche is a Getafe player and we have confidence that he'll be with us.”

However, speculation over Uche’s future at the La Liga club was heightened by news Getafe are struggling to register a number of their players and could have to authorise an outgoing deal to bring in much needed funds.

Speaking last week, the Getafe coach said: “We’ll have to release some so we can register all or almost all of them. I wouldn’t like Uche or anyone to leave, but we have to accept the offers we have, and there are several.”

Fabrizio Romano gives transfer update relating to Leeds United

Leeds are believed to be keen to add another attacking player to their squad over the final week of the summer transfer window despite completing the permanent signing of AC Milan forward Noah Okafor and the free transfer additions of former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and former Wolfsburg star Lukas Nmecha. Uche has been one name mentioned as a possible target in recent weeks - but it now appears Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers have stolen a march on the Whites and have lodged a bid worth around £17.3 million with ‘talks ongoing’ between the two clubs and the player’s representatives.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano explained: “Wolves have submitted official bid to Getafe worth €20m for Christantus Uche. Negotiations underway to get deal done as Wolverhampton Wanderers want new striker asap. Talks ongoing with player’s camp, as @LiamKeen_Star reports.”

