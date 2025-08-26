Leeds United supporters have been asked to hold a minute of applause in the 49th minute of Saturday's game.

Leeds United supporters have been asked to pay tribute to a lifelong Whites fan during Saturday evening’s Premier League home clash with Newcastle United.

The Whites will be aiming to return to winning ways when they host the Magpies in their second home game of the campaign after earning a 1-0 win against Everton just days before falling to a defeat at title contenders Arsenal at the weekend.

The meeting with Eddie Howe’s side will see another sold-out crowd at Elland Road and the home faithful have been asked to take part in a minute of applause to mark the sad passing of Paul Wood. The 49-year-old passed away suddenly last week and his friends and family are hoping to honour his life with an emotional gesture in the 49th minute of Saturday’s game with the Magpies.

Leeds United supporters David and Paul Wood (photo @BalearicSocial X Account) | @BalearicSocial X Account

In a social media post on X, he said: “Hi everyone I'm here to ask for a little help on this request. My best mate Dave lost his brother suddenly last week aged 49. They went to the games together and with this in mind he wanted to see if people would join him in a round of applause in the 49 min at the Newcastle game. It would be amazing if my Leeds friends could share this and possibly join him with applause. I understand it's a big ask but Leeds are very good at helping one of their own.”

