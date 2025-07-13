Anton Stach to Leeds United: Player's transfer stance, fee speculation, state of play

Leeds United are reportedly keen to add to their midfield options before the summer transfer window comes to an end in September.

Leeds United are considering their options as they look to make another breakthrough in the summer transfer window after adding a number of new faces to Daniel Farke’s squad over the last month.

With the Championship title and promotion back into the Premier League secured, the Elland Road hierarchy have been determined to add to Farke’s ranks as they prepare to take on the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the top flight during the upcoming campaign.

The Whites have completed deals for centre-back duo Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, full-back Gabriel Gudmundsson and forward Lukas Nmecha, who arrived on a free transfer after his contract with German club Wolfsburg came to an end last month.

A goalkeeper and a midfielder are believed to be next on the agenda as the Whites continue to work their way towards their Premier League opener at home to Everton in just over a month’s time. Hoffenheim star Anton Stach is said to be one option under consideration - but what do we know about the reported Whites transfer target and could he wear the famous white shirt during the new season?

Who is Leeds United transfer target Anton Stach?

With Leeds looking to add a physical presence to their midfield options, Hoffenheim star Stach appears to fit the profile to take a place in the heart of Daniel Farke’s side. Standing at 6ft 4 inches, the 26-year-old is rated as one of the most effective ball winners in the Bundesliga and has received several plaudits for his performances in recent seasons.

After starting his career in the youth system at Werder Bremen and spending time with the likes of Osnabruck and Wolfsburg, Stach joined Hoffenheim from Mainz 05 in a reported £9 million deal during the summer of 2023. Since then, he has gone on to make 71 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists. Stach earned two senior Germany caps during his time with Mainz as he appeared as a substitute in a friendly with Israel and a Nations League game against Italy.

Although initially bracketed as a holding midfielder, Stach has appeared in several different roles in the middle of the park and has also been utilised as a centre back and a number ten during his career, meaning he would offer versatility to the Whites squad should they pursue a move.

What has Anton Stach said about transfer speculation linking him with Leeds United?

Understandably, given he is under contract with Hoffenheim until the summer of 2027, Stach has not commented publicly on any transfer talk. However, German outlet Kicker have suggested the midfielder would be open to a move to the Premier League - adding he ‘does not openly flirt with a change’, which is one way to put it.

How much could Leeds United expect to pay for Anton Stach?

According to the transfer experts at TransferMarkt, Stach should be valued at around €14 million, which is roughly around £12.1 million. However, a recent report by German news outlet Bild has suggested Hoffenheim will demand over €20 million (£17.2 million) before even considering a sale of one of their prize assets. Intriguingly, the Bundesliga club have already added to their midfield ranks after signing Leon Avdullahu from Swiss side Basel.

Where do Leeds United stand in their attempts to sign Anton Stach?

First and foremost, we should say a midfielder and a goalkeeper are definitely high on the agenda for the Whites as they look to take their next steps in the summer transfer window. It was widely reported Leeds made an offer worth an initial £10 million for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff last week - but the bid was rejected by the Magpies, who are believed to be looking for a fee closer to the £15 million mark before considering the sale of their academy product. As reported by the YEP in the days that followed, Leeds are considering their next move and could move on to alternative transfer targets. That includes Stach, who is said to have interest from the Whites and a number of clubs in Germany and Italy. As yet, no formal approach has been made.