Leeds could be boosted as a £36m star is eyed.

The club of a Leeds United summer transfer target are reportedly eyeing a move for a £36m England international in the same position as the wanted Whites man.

Leeds are hoping to sign 27-year-old midfielder Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United ahead of the club’s Premier League return and have seen three bids for his services rejected.

Longstaff is understood to be open to the idea of a move this summer having struggled for game time for Eddie Howe’s side.

Leeds yet to reach an agreement on a fee

Leeds and Newcastle are yet to reach an agreement on a fee for Longstaff who started Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Carlisle United and scored the opening goal of the game in a 4-0 success.

Newcastle, though, could be about to add another star centre midfielder to their ranks in what could be seen as a boost to Leeds’ chances of signing Longstaff.

According to reports in Spain, Newcastle are interested in signing Atletico Madrid’s former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher who joined the club from the Blues last summer for £36m.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Atletico Madrid are open to offers for Gallagher this summer.

They claim Newcastle are ‘seriously considering a move’ for 25-year-old Gallagher who has four years left on his current deal.

The YEP’s sister title Shields Gazette understands that while Newcastle hold a long-standing interest in Gallagher, no official approach has been made for the player.

They also report that the claim that Newcastle are ‘seriously considering a move’ has been played down.