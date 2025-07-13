The club of a retired former Leeds star has hammered a Championship team in a pre-season friendly.

Castellon FC, now the club of former Leeds United star Pablo Hernandez, dished out a hammering to a Championship side in a pre-season friendly.

Promotion-winning ex-Whites ace Hernandez returned to first club Castellon following his Leeds departure in 2021 and took up a number of roles with his boyhood club.

Hernandez was then appointed the manager of Castellon B and the club secured promotion to Spain’s fourth tier.

Castellon’s first team, meanwhile, are preparing for another season in the second tier and took on Championship side Queens Park Rangers on Saturday in a pre-season friendly.

The afternoon proved one to forget for the Rs who were thumped 6-0 under new boss Julien Stéphan.