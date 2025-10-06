Alan Shearer spots 'big difference' in Leeds United's defeat against Spurs

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker discussed Leeds United's defeat against Spurs on the latest episode of The Rest is Football podcast.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has praised Leeds United for aspects of their performance in Saturday’s defeat against Tottenham Hotspur - but has identified as ‘big difference’ between the two sides at Elland Road.

With Daniel Farke’s men looked to extend their unbeaten run to a third game, it was the visitors that struck the first blow as Netherlands international Mathys Tel fired them in front midway through the first half. To their credit, the Whites reacted positively to falling behind and continued to create chances as the half-hour passed. They got their reward when former AC Milan forward Noah Okafor grabbed an equaliser with his second goal for the club ten minutes before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite creating further chances to grab the lead either side of the interval, the Whites fell behind for a second time in the game as former West Ham United star and Spurs record signing Mohammed Kudus grabbed what would be the winning goal just before the hour-mark to ensure Thomas Frank’s side head into the international break sitting in third place in the Premier League table.

For Leeds, the break will offer a chance to reflect on a hectic opening two months to the season that has ended with Farke’s men sitting four points and three places above the relegation zone. There were some positives to take from Saturday’s frustrating defeat - and former England captain Shearer believes there was one key part of the game that led to the visitors taking the points.

He told The Rest is Football podcast: “I think the big difference for Spurs was that Leeds had more possession, more shots, had the better chances and they put Spurs under huge pressure at times - but what impressed me was how good Spurs were on the transition, on the turnover. They got the ball forward quickly, the two full-backs were great I though in Porro and Udogie and I gave great credit to Mathys Tel because he’s left out of the Champions League squad. I was really impressed with Spurs and it was a great win for them.”

What did Daniel Farke say about Leeds United’s defeat against Spurs?

TEAM NEWS: In from Leeds United boss Daniel Farke. | Getty Images

Speaking after the game, the Whites boss told the YEP: "I would have liked to think in two or three situations we would hit the target. But we played one of the top sides in the country today, playing in the Champions League, they have top class quality. To be in the game and to dominate in many periods, this is what is quite encouraging, it's what I like to see. I'm proud of how far we've come as a club and a team."