"I am" - Dominic Calvert-Lewin makes life at Leeds United declaration with boss message about role in team
New Whites no 9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin has made a life at Leeds United declaration with a message about his role in the team.
England-capped striker Calvert-Lewin joined Leeds as a free agent signing in August after his contract expired at Everton where the forward had spent the last nine years.
The striker is still only seven weeks into life as Leeds United player but Calvert-Lewin has declared that he already loving his time at Elland Road with particular praise for boss Daniel Farke.
Farke warned after Leeds signed Calvert-Lewin that it could take until after the September international break for the striker to be ready after the lack of a proper full pre-season upon joining the Whites on the eve of the first weekend of the new season.
Seven weeks on, the striker has started United’s last four games, the 28-year-old completing his third full match in a row in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.
“Very, very comfortable”
The striker again led the line, filled with a feeling of being ‘comfortable’ in his role thanks to the guidance of Whites boss Farke.
Speaking post-match to TNT Sports, Calvert-Lewin was asked if he had settled into Leeds life well and declared: “Yeah I really have, I'm loving it.
"I think despite the result today, I have been here five weeks now and I'm really enjoying my time here.
"I've settled in really well with the lads and the manager has been really good with me and made me feel very, very comfortable in my role within the team.
"I'm just looking to pass on my experience of what I have done in the past to everybody and make everyone better."