Leeds United change vs Sunderland in bookies' new predicted final Premier League table after Tottenham defeat

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 5th Oct 2025, 17:34 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2025, 17:35 BST

Where the bookies think Leeds United will now finish after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Leeds United fell to a third defeat of the Premier League season at home to Tottenham Hotspur leading to a Whites change in the bookies’ new predicted final table.

Leeds lined up for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Elland Road having only been beaten by Arsenal and Fulham on the road - the Cottagers also needing a 93rd-minute Gabi Gudmundsson own goal to snatch a 1-0 success.

But despite another strong showing, Daniel Farke’s Whites fell to a third league defeat of the season against Thomas Frank’s side who left West Yorkshire with a 2-1 success.

Leeds remain on eight points after seven games played and four points clear of the dropzone but the Whites have slipped down to 15th place.

There has also been a Whites change where the bookies are concerned in their new predicted final table.

Here, based on the latest title odds, is how the bookies think the final table will now look from top to bottom.

Odds: Evens (in from 13-10 and now odds-on with some firms).

1. 1st: Arsenal

Odds: Evens (in from 13-10 and now odds-on with some firms). | AFP via Getty Images

Odds: 27-10 (out from 7-4)

2. 2nd: Liverpool

Odds: 27-10 (out from 7-4) | Getty Images

Odds: 9-2 (in from 5s)

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Odds: 9-2 (in from 5s) | Getty Images

Odds: 25-1 (in from 40s)

4. 4th: Chelsea

Odds: 25-1 (in from 40s) | AFP via Getty Images

Odds: 50-1 (in from 66s)

5. 5th: Tottenham Hotspur

Odds: 50-1 (in from 66s) | Getty Images

Odds: 80-1 (in from 150s)

6. 6th: Manchester United (up from 7th)

Odds: 80-1 (in from 150s) | AFP via Getty Images

