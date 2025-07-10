Leeds United change in bookies predicted final Premier League table amid Brentford, Wolves blows, Everton news

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 10th Jul 2025, 13:13 BST

There has been a Leeds change in the bookies’ new predicted final Premier League table.

The countdown continues to Leeds United’s Premier League return - and the bookies have made a Whites change in their new predicted final table amid fresh moves.

Leeds unveiled their fourth signing of the summer on Tuesday as Swedish international left back Gabriel Gudmundsson joined the club from Lille for £10m.

Gudmundsson follows two more defenders in Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw in being new through the door at Elland Road along with German international striker Lukas Nmecha.

There are still another seven weeks left of the summer transfer window but a whole host of deals have already been completed including fresh ins and outs at expected key Leeds rivals.

Everton, United’s visitors on the first weekend of the season, this week completed a £27m deal to sign France under-21s international forward Thierno Barry.

Brentford, though, who have already lost boss Thomas Frank to Tottenham, have ben dealt the blow of another big departure through Bees captain Christian Norgaard joining Arsenal for £15m.

It’s been a similar story of two big key losses at Wolves with Matheus Cunha joining Manchester United and Rayan Ait-Nouri going to Manchester City.

The betting markets for next season’s Premier League are continually evolving and here, in reverse order, we run through how the oddsmakers think the final 2025-26 table will look based on the very latest odds.

Title odds: 21-10 favourites.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Title odds: 21-10 favourites. | Getty Images

Title odds: 5-2.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Title odds: 5-2. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Title odds: 3-1.

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Title odds: 3-1. | Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Odds: 16-1 (in from 18s).

4. 4th: Chelsea

Odds: 16-1 (in from 18s). | Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA Wire

Title odds: 25-1 (out from 22s).

5. 5th: Newcastle United

Title odds: 25-1 (out from 22s). | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Title odds: 33-1.

6. 6th: Manchester United

Title odds: 33-1. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

