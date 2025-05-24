The annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair was held at Pudsey Civic Hall today (Saturday, May 24), with a wide range of programmes and memorabilia from Leeds United and other teams across Yorkshire.

Whites supporter Michael Hewitt took over as organiser of the fair over 20 years, having originally started out as a vender himself.

Venders sold a host of historic items including old football programmes, some of the oldest known FA Cup memorabilia and old Leeds United t-shirts.

Here are some of the best pictures of collectors browsing through the thousands of items available...

1 . The Annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair at Pudsey Civic Hall Craig Marshall, of Halifax, with a signed 23-24 season Leeds united signed shirt that he bought. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . The Annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair at Pudsey Civic Hall The annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair was held at Pudsey Civic Hall today. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . The Annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair at Pudsey Civic Hall England 66 World Cup items. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . The Annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair at Pudsey Civic Hall A selection of historic framed Leeds United shirts for sale. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . The Annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair at Pudsey Civic Hall Matchworn Paul Madeley 1970 FA Cup Final shirt vs Chelsea for sale at £2,300. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

6 . The Annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair at Pudsey Civic Hall Organiser Michael Hewitt with the rarest Post War Leeds United programme against Rotherham in the Football League Cup 1962. | Steve Riding Photo Sales