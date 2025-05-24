12 best pictures as Leeds United fans gather for annual football memorabilia fair at Pudsey Civic Hall

Published 24th May 2025

Hundreds of fans and collectors have gathered for an annual football memorabilia fair in Leeds.

The annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair was held at Pudsey Civic Hall today (Saturday, May 24), with a wide range of programmes and memorabilia from Leeds United and other teams across Yorkshire.

Whites supporter Michael Hewitt took over as organiser of the fair over 20 years, having originally started out as a vender himself.

Venders sold a host of historic items including old football programmes, some of the oldest known FA Cup memorabilia and old Leeds United t-shirts.

Here are some of the best pictures of collectors browsing through the thousands of items available...

Craig Marshall, of Halifax, with a signed 23-24 season Leeds united signed shirt that he bought.

1. The Annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair at Pudsey Civic Hall

Craig Marshall, of Halifax, with a signed 23-24 season Leeds united signed shirt that he bought. | Steve Riding

The annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair was held at Pudsey Civic Hall today.

2. The Annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair at Pudsey Civic Hall

The annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair was held at Pudsey Civic Hall today. | Steve Riding

England 66 World Cup items.

3. The Annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair at Pudsey Civic Hall

England 66 World Cup items. | Steve Riding

A selection of historic framed Leeds United shirts for sale.

4. The Annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair at Pudsey Civic Hall

A selection of historic framed Leeds United shirts for sale. | Steve Riding

Matchworn Paul Madeley 1970 FA Cup Final shirt vs Chelsea for sale at £2,300.

5. The Annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair at Pudsey Civic Hall

Matchworn Paul Madeley 1970 FA Cup Final shirt vs Chelsea for sale at £2,300. | Steve Riding

Organiser Michael Hewitt with the rarest Post War Leeds United programme against Rotherham in the Football League Cup 1962.

6. The Annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair at Pudsey Civic Hall

Organiser Michael Hewitt with the rarest Post War Leeds United programme against Rotherham in the Football League Cup 1962. | Steve Riding

