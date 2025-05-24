The annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair was held at Pudsey Civic Hall today (Saturday, May 24), with a wide range of programmes and memorabilia from Leeds United and other teams across Yorkshire.
Whites supporter Michael Hewitt took over as organiser of the fair over 20 years, having originally started out as a vender himself.
Venders sold a host of historic items including old football programmes, some of the oldest known FA Cup memorabilia and old Leeds United t-shirts.
Here are some of the best pictures of collectors browsing through the thousands of items available...
