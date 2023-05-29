Hundreds of fans and collectors gathered at Pudsey Civic Hall on Saturday for the annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair

The annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair was held at Pudsey Civic Hall this Saturday, with a wide range of programmes and memorabilia from Leeds United and other teams available for fans and collectors. The fair is one of only two of its kind in Yorkshire since the pandemic.

According to organiser and Leeds United supporter Michael Hewitt, Saturday's event was the biggest and best fair they have done since he visited his first fair 40 years ago. Starting out as a vendor, he took over as organiser of the annual fair around 20 years ago.

Available from the 17 vendors was old football programmes, some of the oldest known FA Cup memorabilia and old Leeds United T-shirts. Vendors made their way all the way from London to display their items from different teams and eras.

Here are some photos of punters and collectors browsing through the thousands of items available at the 2023 fair.

