Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair: 12 photos as collectors gathered at Pudsey Civic Hall

Hundreds of fans and collectors gathered at Pudsey Civic Hall on Saturday for the annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 29th May 2023, 15:33 BST

The annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair was held at Pudsey Civic Hall this Saturday, with a wide range of programmes and memorabilia from Leeds United and other teams available for fans and collectors. The fair is one of only two of its kind in Yorkshire since the pandemic.

According to organiser and Leeds United supporter Michael Hewitt, Saturday's event was the biggest and best fair they have done since he visited his first fair 40 years ago. Starting out as a vendor, he took over as organiser of the annual fair around 20 years ago.

Available from the 17 vendors was old football programmes, some of the oldest known FA Cup memorabilia and old Leeds United T-shirts. Vendors made their way all the way from London to display their items from different teams and eras.

Here are some photos of punters and collectors browsing through the thousands of items available at the 2023 fair.

Hundreds of collectors gathered at Pudsey Civic Hall to browse through the large selection of memorabilia and programme stalls. (Photo: Steve Riding)

1. Annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair at Pudsey Civic Hall

Hundreds of collectors gathered at Pudsey Civic Hall to browse through the large selection of memorabilia and programme stalls. (Photo: Steve Riding)

Organiser Michael Hewitt with some of his vintage programmes. (Photo: Steve Riding)

2. Annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair at Pudsey Civic Hall

Organiser Michael Hewitt with some of his vintage programmes. (Photo: Steve Riding)

Michael used to have a stall himself before inheriting the fair around 20 years ago. (Photo: Steve Riding)

3. Annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair at Pudsey Civic Hall

Michael used to have a stall himself before inheriting the fair around 20 years ago. (Photo: Steve Riding)

Football enthusiasts browsing at the stalls with items and programmes from 17 vendors. (Photo: Steve Riding)

4. Annual Yorkshire Football Programme and Memorabilia Fair at Pudsey Civic Hall

Football enthusiasts browsing at the stalls with items and programmes from 17 vendors. (Photo: Steve Riding)

