Yorkshire residents are being given the chance to spend an evening with Great British boxer Nicola Adams.

The professional boxer, 40, from Leeds, has announced her first-ever live show at the Carriageworks Theatre in Leeds on Wednesday 10 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will share her story, from her journey to overcoming the odds to become the first woman ever to win an Olympic Gold medal in boxing to her current job as a media personality.

Great Britain’s Olympic boxer Nicola Adams. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Nicola said: “Listen up Leeds! I’m so excited to announce my first EVER live show at the @carriageworkstheatre on Wed, 10 May, where I will be chatting all about the big moments from my boxing career and sharing my story. I can’t wait to see you there!”

One fan commented: “Leeds Leeds Leeds! Glad you've chosen our hometown ❤️ If it's anything like the one @sjdooley did at the Town Hall, it'll be fab! I find these sort of things so interesting”

Another wrote: “@nicolaadams I would've loved to see you in action what an achievement lovely 😍”

A third said: “Amazing. Can’t wait for this 🙌”

The 40-year-old was awarded an MBE in 2013 and was previously named the most influential LGBTI person in Britain by The Independent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Adams was also a contestant on the eighteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 and featured in the competition's first same-sex couple alongside professional Katya Jones.

She retired from her professional boxing career in 2019 with an undefeated record of five wins and one draw.