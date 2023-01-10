Dancing on Ice is returning to our screens for the 15th season on Sunday 15 January, with a host of new celebrities.

Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Leeds-born Gymnast Nile Wilson and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 1 winner The Vivienne are some of the stars on the 2023 lineup.

They will don their skates and aim to put on a display in the hope of impressing judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

As a new group of celebrities take to the ice, we look back at those from Yorkshire who have appeared on the show.

Gareth Gates

Pop Idol star Gareth Gates wowed Glasgow fans with a song at a karaoke bar on Bath Street.

Gareth Gates, 38, from West Bowling, is a singer-songwriter and actor who finished as a runner-up on the first series of the ITV talent show Pop Idol in 2002.

Gates appeared in the third series of ITV’s Dancing on Ice with skating partner Maria Filippov in 2008.

He wowed judges during the early stages of the show after wearing a George Michael-style blonde wig in his performance to Freedom by Wham!

The star and his dancing partner finished fourth after being voted off and losing a place in the final.

Ryan Sidebottom

Ryan Sidebottom retired from playing in 2017

Ryan Sidebottom, 44, from Huddersfield, is a former England international cricketer who played domestic cricket for Yorkshire.

He became the only player in the last 15 years to win five county championships before retiring in 2017.

The sportsman swapped the cricket green for the ice rink when he took part in Dancing on Ice in 2019.

He was partnered with pro skater Brandee Malto and managed to last in the competition until 17 February 2019, when he was voted off the show in a double elimination.

Chris Fountain

Coronation Street actor Chris Fountain who suffered a mini-stroke

Chris Fountain, 35, from Bradford, is known for his roles as Damien Jones in Emmerdale, Justin Burton in Hollyoaks and Tommy Duckworth in Coronation Street.

Fountain was a runner-up in the third series of Dancing on Ice, in which he was partnered with skater Frankie Poultney.

He also won the Dancing on Ice Tour 2008 and took home the Dancing on Ice Tour Winners Trophy for winning the most shows.

Ellery Hanley

Ellery Hanley coached the All Stars for their game against England

Ellery Hanley MBE, 61, from Leeds, is an English former rugby league player and coach who played for Bradford Northern, Wigan, Balmain, Western Suburbs and Leeds.

In 2005 he was inducted into the Rugby Football League Hall of Fame.

Hanley was a contestant on the hit figure skating show in 2009 and was partnered with Frankie Poultney.

He became the sixth person to be eliminated from the show after falling over during the final skate-off.

The former rugby player danced to Come On Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners but only scored 15.5 points.

Jennifer Metcalfe

Jennifer Metcalfe (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Jennifer Metcalfe, 39, from Bradford, is an actress best known for her roles as Jade Nicholls in Emmerdale and Mercedes McQueen in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks.

She appeared as a contestant in the sixth series of Dancing on Ice in 2011, where she finished in tenth place.

Jennifer was partnered with Sylvain Longchambon and was the seventh celebrity eliminated from the competition.

She finished in the bottom two with Vanilla Ice, who was saved by the judges.

The actress’s exit came as a huge shock as she had been one of the stronger skaters throughout the show.

Matthew Wolfenden

Matthew Wolfenden (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Matthew Wolfenden, 42, from Halifax, is best known for his role as David Metcalfe in Emmerdale.

The actor took part in series 7 of Dancing on Ice and was partnered with Russian ice dancer Nina Ulanova.

He emerged victorious at the end of the series after beating actress Jorgie Porter and The X Factor contestant Chico Slimani with the ‘most difficult’ Bolero since the programme began.

“That’s going to take a few days to sink in,” said Wolfenden following his triumph. “I can’t believe it. I’m shaking.

“The first time I stood on the ice, I thought I made the worse mistake of my career,” the actor went on. “How times can change.”

Gaynor Faye

The Leeds-born English actress, scriptwriter and director best known for her work on several successful television drama series. They include Band of Gold and Fat Friends. Her daughter Gaynor Faye is one of the country’s favourite leading ladies on stage and small screen.

Gaynor Faye, 51, from Leeds, is best known for playing Judy Mallett in Coronation Street and Megan Macey in Emmerdale.

Faye won the first-ever series of Dancing On Ice alongside her professional ice skating partner Daniel Whiston.

Gaynor and Daniel stunned judges with their dance to beat ex-Bill actor Stefan Booth and Kristina Cousins in the final.

