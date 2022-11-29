Nicola Adams has denied claims that she secretly married her girlfriend Ella Baig while in Mexico, after their romantic holiday pictures sparked confusion.

The Leeds-born former boxer, 40, is currently in Mexico with her model girlfriend, 23, and their four-month-old son Taylor to celebrate the wedding of their close friends, Jade and Jehan.

A series of romantic pictures posted on Instagram left Nicola and Ella’s social media followers confused about whose nuptials were taking place on the sunny beach.

Nicola Adams with girlfriend Ella Baig and son Taylor Nate at a friend’s wedding in Mexico. (Photo by @nicolaadams Instagram)

Nicola posted a picture with Ella and Taylor stood under a flower arch, with the caption: “Perfect Together. 🏝️”

The post, which saw the Olympic boxer wearing a full black suit and Ella donning a mini House of CB dress, received an abundance of congratulatory messages.

One fan congratulated the “gorgeous people”, to which the mother-of-one replied: “we didn’t get married 😅”

Another Instagram follower commented: “Congratulations on your engagement or wedding whichever one it is hope you’ll have years of happiness xxx❤️”

Whilst the next fan added: “Congratulations to you both - you both look gorgeous - perfect little family - wishing you every happiness together ❤️”

In another post, the suited and booted couple posed for a selfie, and Nicola captioned the picture: “ɪ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ʏᴏᴜ, ʏᴏᴜ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ᴍᴇ. 👌🏾”

These Instagram followers musn’t have seen the former boxer’s previous post, which was a video of the wedding.

