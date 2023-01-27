Leeds United Women head coach Rick Passmoor

Leeds United Women head coach Rick Passmoor has urged his side to ‘leave a legacy’ when taking to the field versus the might of Arsenal this weekend. The Whites’ Ladies team currently play in the FA Women's National League Division One North, two divisions below the Women’s Super League in which this weekend’s opponents Arsenal currently play.

The Gunners have won eight of their ten league matches this season, outlining the magnitude of the task put before Leeds who will go head-to-head at Boreham Wood’s Meadow Park on Sunday in the FA Women’s Cup.

“It’s the beauty of the FA Cup, the romance throws everyone together,” head coach Rick Passmoor says. “It’s a great learning curve and growth for the players and they should be excited to be involved in the 4th Round of the FA Cup down at Boreham Wood against Arsenal, with so much history.

Leeds United Women's Macy Ellis

"It gives them a great opportunity to showcase themselves and leave a legacy as Leeds United Women.”

Leeds will be without Rebekah Bass after the full-back sustained a serious knee injury earlier this month, meanwhile the prospect of going up against the likes of stars such as Leah Williamson saw Leeds forward Amy Woodruff ask to swap shirts with the England international on Twitter after the draw was announced.

"Yeah I am excited,” says Leeds’ Macy Ellis. “It’s going to be a big experience for me especially, the first time playing a WSL team so I’m really looking forward to it.

"I know they’re a good team and they’ve got huge characters. As you know anything can happen so we just going to go in and enjoy it and hope to win.

“I just try and run as fast as I can and see what happens! We work as a team, we build together and a lot of the goals we’ve scored this season have been team goals which has been incredible to watch.”