Nicola Adams has been slammed by fans after posting selfies created using a trending artificial intelligence app.

The former boxer, 40, from Leeds, took to Instagram to share nine animated photos of herself which she had made using Lensa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She captioned the social media post, writing: “A.I 🔥🔥🔥 why do I low key look like @ella.baig in the last one 😂”

Many Instagram followers were impressed by the mother-of-one’s “brilliant” artificial intelligence generated selfies, but others urged the former boxer to be careful of “ripping off real artists”.

One person commented: “Goddamnit Adams not you too!!!! It’s literally stealing from artists without their consent to make images, not art”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another wrote: “Have to be careful because the AI is ripping off real artists”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fan added: “Great pic 📸 🔥”.

A fourth commented: “😍😍😍😍😍 I love those photos, Nicola. They are brilliant and very good and fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the photo editing app launching in 2018, it has recently become a viral trend with Leeds-born TikTok star Abby Roberts also receiving backlash for her animated pictures posted earlier this month.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 17, 2016 Great Britain's Olympic boxer Nicola Adams is applauded by the general public on a stage in front of Manchester Town Hall after taking part in a "Heroes' Parade" through the streets of Manchester in north west England in acknowledgement of their achievements at the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralymic Games in Brazil earlier this summer. - One of the most popular programmes on British television, "Strictly Come Dancing", is to feature the first same-sex pairing in its 16-year-history, the BBC said Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

App users can upload between 10 and 20 selfies to the app, before selecting their gender and the number of avatars they want to purchase.

The app is free to download from the App Store and offers a one-week free trial, but requires an in-app purchase to see your AI-generated avatar pictures.

Advertisement Hide Ad