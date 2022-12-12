Nicola Adams becomes the second Leeds star to be slammed for posting AI created portraits on Instagram
Nicola Adams took to Instagram to share her artificial intelligence selfies created on the Lensa app
Nicola Adams has been slammed by fans after posting selfies created using a trending artificial intelligence app.
The former boxer, 40, from Leeds, took to Instagram to share nine animated photos of herself which she had made using Lensa.
She captioned the social media post, writing: “A.I 🔥🔥🔥 why do I low key look like @ella.baig in the last one 😂”
Many Instagram followers were impressed by the mother-of-one’s “brilliant” artificial intelligence generated selfies, but others urged the former boxer to be careful of “ripping off real artists”.
One person commented: “Goddamnit Adams not you too!!!! It’s literally stealing from artists without their consent to make images, not art”.
Another wrote: “Have to be careful because the AI is ripping off real artists”.
One fan added: “Great pic 📸 🔥”.
A fourth commented: “😍😍😍😍😍 I love those photos, Nicola. They are brilliant and very good and fantastic.”
Despite the photo editing app launching in 2018, it has recently become a viral trend with Leeds-born TikTok star Abby Roberts also receiving backlash for her animated pictures posted earlier this month.
App users can upload between 10 and 20 selfies to the app, before selecting their gender and the number of avatars they want to purchase.
The app is free to download from the App Store and offers a one-week free trial, but requires an in-app purchase to see your AI-generated avatar pictures.
Lensa has received backlash for how women and minorities are portrayed in their avatars, and their privacy poicy has also been the subject of critism.