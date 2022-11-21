Nicola Adams and Ella Baig dress up their son Taylor for his first Halloween. (Credit @ella.baig Instagram)

Nicola Adams and her girlfriend Ella Baig have taken their son Taylor on his first holiday abroad.

The Leeds-born former boxer, 40, and the model, 23, are currently soaking up the sun in Playa del Carmen, Mexico with their four-month-old son and some friends.

Nicola, who has spent a lot of time in the gym whilst on holiday, posted a reel of baby Taylor on a float in the pool, with the caption: “Little man is chilling 😂”

Taylor, who has his own Instagram account with 7115 followers and 31 posts, can be seen in a sun hat and a wet suit.

Nicola and Ella met in 2018 outside a nightclub, after Ella admitted to a friend that she didn’t know who Nicola was - despite her having won two Olympic gold medals at the time.

The pair, who live in Leeds, starred on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2020, and later began their IVF journey which Ella described as “emotionally challenging”.

After going through three rounds of IVF and suffering two miscarriages, Ella gave birth to Taylor in July this year. The couple opened up about the process in an ITVBe documentary, Nicola Adams: Me and IVF.

The main point of the documentary was to educate people about IVF, so they can go into the process “knowing all the facts” and to highlight the lack of diverse sperm donors.

Nicola previously explained to This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary: “There’s barely any black donors when you look on the websites, there’s maybe two or three, maximum.”

Whilst Ella added: “You’ll go on a site with thousands of donors and you’ll narrow down your search to Caribbean or African and they’ll be no Caribbean and maybe three Africans and that’s it.”

Last month, the new mums attended the Pride of Britain Awards together, where Nicola admitted to wanting another child in the future.

The Olympic boxer told OK! magazine: “We do definitely want another - don’t get me wrong, we’re only just getting used to the one we’ve got, but we’re loving it so we’d definitely want more in the future."