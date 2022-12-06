Viewers of Channel 5’s Live: Winter on the Farm have praised Helen Skelton after watching the first episode of season two.

The former Blue Peter presenter, 39, from Cumbria, and Jules Hudson, 52, from Colchester, host a series of On The Farm specials - including Spring on the Farm and Weekend on the Farm.

The presenting duo are broadcasting live “all this week” from Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire.

Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson at Cannon Hall Farm

They are joined by various guests to prepare for the most magical time of the year, as they make sure the animals are ready and prepared for a crucial festive season.

Helen suggested on her Instagram that viewers can expect to see highland cows, donkeys, bulls, homemade gin, deer and vets.

The mother-of-three posted a picture of her and Jules wrapped up in their coats at the Barnsley farm after the first episode aired on Monday night.

Speaking to her 392,000 followers, Helen said: “Thanks for watching!! @onthefarmc5 live all this week from 8pm @channel5_tv highland cows, donkeys, bulls, home mad gin, deer and vets. @thejuleshudson #onthefarm #channel5”

Live: Winter on the Farm is set to continue at 8pm every night this week on Channel 5. In tonight’s epsiode, viewers can see farmers Rob, Dave and Roger head to a livestock auction.

Commenting on Helen’s Instagram, one user wrote: “Loved last night another great feel good Christmas countdown ❤️”

Another fan added: “Absolutely amazing Helen you are a wonderful person so caring xxx”

A third follower said: “It was absolutely brilliant as always…!!!…loved it…!!!.such a heartwarming and uplifting show…look forward to seeing you all again tomorrow..!!!..THANK YOU..!!!…”

Television presenters Angellica Bell and Nicki Chapman, and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Karen Hauer also commented with praise on the post.

