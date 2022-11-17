Helen Skelton has announced a new brand partnership which will involve creating sustainability and community projects.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, from Cumbria, revealed on Wednesday that she has become the first ever brand ambassador for online bathroom retailer Victoria Plum.

The mother-of-three gushed about the partnership to her 380,000 Instagram followers in a recording captured on a loud train platform between Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals.

Helen Skelton attends the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2022(Getty Images)

Helen said: “I wanted to jump on and share the news that I am going to be working with Victoria Plum. It’s a brilliant opportunity for us to come together and create some sustainability and community projects, which I’m really excited about.”

The Strictly star, who has an interest in home improvement, added: “Also it’s a chance for me to indulge my love of design and interiors, so thank you for having me Victoria Plum.”

Victoria Plum boasts over 13,000 bathroom products and has an annual turnover of £103m.

The retailer penned a lengthy paragraph on their website explaining what their partnership with Helen Skelton will involve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It reads: “As our first ever brand ambassador, Helen will be involved in a range of activities including community and sustainability projects across the UK. With Helen’s interest in home improvements, we also look forward to working with her on new product ranges, style guides and much, much more besides.”

Helen Skelton (Getty Images)

Speaking about the partnership, Helen added: “Making home improvements is something I’ve long had a personal interest in which means I understand the hopes and expectations of Victoria Plum’s customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also know it’s a progressive business that’s dedicated to providing a great customer experience and delivering a beautiful end result.

“It feels right for me to partner with Victoria Plum because I like the people, products and the way they successfully go about helping make customers achieve their dream bathrooms.”

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1. Photo credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Victoria Plum chief executive officer Paul McClenaghan spoke about the company’s first brand ambasassdor, saying: “We have been considering appointing a brand ambassador for some time and Helen was always top of our list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her down-to-earth nature, relatability and warm personality fits perfectly with our values and makes her the ideal person to partner with. We have lots of exciting plans with Helen in the coming months and we can’t wait to get started!”