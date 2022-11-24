Helen Skelton has revealed how training herself to think positively has helped her to overcome advertsity in her personal life.

The Countryfile presenter, 29, from Cumbria, who is currently a fan favourite on BBC Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional dance partner Gorka Márquez, has had a challenging year following the split from her husband of eight years Richie Myler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained to Ok! magazine how focusing on things that she can be grateful for in her life helps to keep her resilient.

Helen said: “I’ve always seen my mind as a muscle – if you look after it, it will look after you. People ask me if my glass is half full or half empty, and I say, “I’ve got a glass haven’t I?”

Helen Skelton said that getting to ‘Blackpool week’ with her dance partner Gorka Marquez was a ‘big milestone’ on Strictly Come Dancing. (Credit @helenskelton Instagram)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Life is a blessing. Sometimes my friends are like, ‘You must have a down day,’ and of course, I do, but I was just always one of those kids that was brought up to believe there’s someone worse off than yourself, so just get on with it,” she added.

The mother-of-three, who has had a thriving career whilst balancing motherhood, explained that she has always enjoyed challenging herself because taking yourself out of your comfort zone can be “rewarding”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last weekend, Helen impressed the Strictly judges with a Quickstep to Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse's version of ‘Valerie’ in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has managed to juggle rehearsals with the launch of a new campaign with mental health charity Mind, while also helping Lorraine Kelly with her latest ‘Me time’ campaign which involves encouraging the nation to spend 20 minutes a day focusing on themselves.

Helen Skelton attends the ITV Palooza 2019 at the Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen moved back to her parents farm in Cumbria following her split from Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler. She has praised her parents for supporting her with children Ernie, seven, Louis, five and Elsie, 11 months throughout her time in Strictly.

Prior to their split, The Mirror reported that she and Richie had been looking after their children “in shifts” due to their busy schedules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been asked if they go on dates, Helen said: “No... We're not in the house together – we are staying out of each other's way.

"We say this is the dream as we have breakfast, lunch and dinner together but then look after the kids in shifts. You appreciate the other in this situation. I don't think he'll ever say again, 'What do you do with the kids all day?'.”

Advertisement Hide Ad