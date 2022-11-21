Helen Skelton has honoured fellow Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West following his elimination from the BBC show.

Radio DJ Tyler, 26, from London, and his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell, 33, scored 35 from the judges on Saturday night for their Salsa to KC & The Sunshine Band Megamix at Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

However, the pair were later eliminated from the series after the public vote saw them in the dance-off against singer Molly Rainford and professional Carlos Zu, who have now been saved in three dance-offs.

(Credit @helenskelton Instagram story)

Following Sunday night’s result show, Helen took to Instagram with a snap showing herself alongside Tyler, professional dancer Neil Jones and a member of the Strictly crew.

The mother-of-one wrote: “@tylerwest you light up every room. Heart of gold. Smile of the century. Positivity that knows no bounds. Can’t wait to see what the next chapter brings for you.”

Helen added that Dianne “hit the nail on the head” in reference to the Australian dancer’s Instagram post which said Tyler “lit up the room and dance floor”.

Dianne, who has danced on the show for six series, wrote: “Between your smile,presence and torch collection 🔦 my gosh you lit up the room and dance floor 💗 I am forever grateful for being the lucky girl to be picked to dance with you.

Helen Skelton attended the Pride of Britain Awards last month alongside Tyler West, Dianne Buswell and other Strictly couples. (Credit @helenskelton Instagram)

“Your energy your smile your zest for life was with us from day 1 of rehearsals right up to that EPIC SALSA ❤️ I am a proud teacher to have trained a size 12 footed hand ball champion to dance and who I now class a DANCER 😊”

Tyler also took to Instagram, sharing a selection of pictures of he and Dianne taken throughout his nine week Strictly Come Dancing journey.

The Kiss FM presenter wrote: “And just like that our @bbcstrictly journey has come to an end. We are gutted but soo grateful 💫 We have loved every single second dancing each week.

“But most of all we wanted to say the biggest thankyou for all of your support to get us this far, it genuinely means the world. We danced Blackpool!!! 🤯

“Shoutout to the best crew, everyone BTS to make the show what it is, so grateful that we get to be part of that. It’s an unreal feeling going out there each week - a feeling we are truly going to miss, thankyou for being part of our Strictly 22’ ❤️”