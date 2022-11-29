Helen Skelton fans have called for a Strictly Come Dancing judge to be sacked, after the Countryfile presenter received what they deem as an “unfair” score.

The former Blue Peter presenter, 39, from Cumbria, who is partnered with Spanish professional dancer Gorka Marquez on the BBC show, is now one of the last six remaining couples.

On Saturday (26 November), Helen and Gorka performed the Samba to Eso Beso by Emma Bunton and were scored 29 by the judges.

Craig Revel Horwood scored the dancing duo a five whilst Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas each held up the eight paddle.

Despite this, the public vote put Helen and Gorka comfortably through to the quarter finals which will take place this weekend.

Craig offered the pair some rough advice following his low score, as he described the performance as "very wooden" with "no bounce”.

Gorka was also unimpressed by Craig’s swipe at his open shirt, as he said their “very rigid” Samba was “made obvious when you had your shirt open darling”.

However, the Australian-born judge added: "Fantastic personality. You brought that to the floor at least."

Fans have since taken to social media to argue that Craig “needs sacking”, with one saying his score of five was “massively unfair”.

Another viewer agreed that pair were “ridiculously” underscored.

One angry Strictly fan even suggested that Craig needs the “paddle slapped round his face”.

Ahead of their Samba, Strictly Come Dancing viewers were shown a heartbreaking clip which saw Helen sobbing to Gorka during rehearsals.

She said: “I definitely am a different person from when we started. I thought it was just dancing it’s so much more than that.”

