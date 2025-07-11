A yellow heat health alert has been issued for Leeds and Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Health Security Agency issued a yellow heat health alert for Yorkshire from 12pm today (Friday, July 11) - and it will run until 9am on Monday, July 14.

It comes as this weekend will mark the third confirmed heatwave of the summer and temperatures in Leeds today are expected to reach highs of 30°C. - making it hotter than Barcelona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Health Security Agency issued a yellow heat health alert for Yorkshire from 12pm today. | James Hardisty

The yellow health alert warns of “significant impacts” across the health and social care services due to the high temperatures, while says the risks include a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

A hosepipe ban, covering the Yorkshire Water region, will be in place from today (Friday, July 11), after a drought declaration in Yorkshire back in June.

The yellow alert has a matrix score of 10. Significant impacts include...

a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. There may also be impacts on younger age groups.

a likely increase in demand for health services.

internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed the recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment.

the heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services.

indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings.