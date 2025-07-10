Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast and when city will be hottest today as temperatures to hit 27°C

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2025, 08:05 BST
A fresh heatwave is expected to hit Leeds this weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 32°C this weekend, while today’s heat will max out at 27°C.

The evening promises little relief, with temperatures refusing to drop below 22°C and muggy conditions likely to continue into tomorrow.

Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast of when the Met Office predicts Leeds will be hottest today.placeholder image
Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast of when the Met Office predicts Leeds will be hottest today. | James Hardisty

This weekend will mark the third confirmed heatwave of the summer and comes after a drought declaration in Yorkshire back in June. A hosepipe ban, covering the Yorkshire Water region, will be in place from tomorrow (Friday, July 11).

Here's an hour-by-hour forecast of when the Met Office predicts Leeds will be hottest today...

  • 8am - 18°C, Sunny
  • 9am - 20°C, Sunny
  • 10am - 21°C, Sunny
  • 11am - 23°C, Sunny
  • 12pm - 24°C, Sunny
  • 1pm - 25°C, Sunny intervals
  • 2pm - 26°C, Sunny intervals
  • 3pm - 26°C, Sunny
  • 4pm - 27°C, Sunny
  • 5pm - 27°C, Sunny
  • 6pm - 27°C, Sunny
  • 7pm - 26°C, Sunny
  • 8pm - 25°C, Sunny
  • 9pm - 24°C, Clear
  • 10pm - 22°C, Clear
  • 11pm - 21°C, Clear
