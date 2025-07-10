A fresh heatwave is expected to hit Leeds this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 32°C this weekend, while today’s heat will max out at 27°C.

The evening promises little relief, with temperatures refusing to drop below 22°C and muggy conditions likely to continue into tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast of when the Met Office predicts Leeds will be hottest today. | James Hardisty

This weekend will mark the third confirmed heatwave of the summer and comes after a drought declaration in Yorkshire back in June. A hosepipe ban, covering the Yorkshire Water region, will be in place from tomorrow (Friday, July 11).

Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast of when the Met Office predicts Leeds will be hottest today...

8am - 18°C, Sunny

9am - 20°C, Sunny

10am - 21°C, Sunny

11am - 23°C, Sunny

12pm - 24°C, Sunny

1pm - 25°C, Sunny intervals

2pm - 26°C, Sunny intervals

3pm - 26°C, Sunny

4pm - 27°C, Sunny

5pm - 27°C, Sunny

6pm - 27°C, Sunny

7pm - 26°C, Sunny

8pm - 25°C, Sunny

9pm - 24°C, Clear

10pm - 22°C, Clear

11pm - 21°C, Clear