Leeds weather: City braces for third official heatwave as temperatures rise ahead of hosepipe ban
Temperatures over the weekend are predicted to meet the heatwave criteria, which is defined as having at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures at or above the local heatwave temperature threshold of 25°C in Yorkshire.
This will mark the third confirmed heatwave of the summer and comes after a drought declaration in Yorkshire back in June. The low reservoir levels resulting from the hot and dry weather have led to the hosepipe ban in the Yorkshire Water region starting on Friday, July 11.
In Leeds, temperatures are expected to reach 31°C on Friday, 32°C on Saturday, and 31°C again on Sunday, dropping somewhat to 28°C on Monday next week, having increased slightly since yesterday’s forecast. The Met Office also warns of high UV levels and very high pollen counts throughout the weekend.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly stated that this heatwave is expected to be more prolonged and extend further north and west than previous heatwaves this year.
He said: "High pressure from the Atlantic will lead to a build in temperatures over the coming days, with heatwave criteria reached by the weekend. Whilst temperatures are expected to build day on day, becoming widely hot, they are unlikely to surpass those recorded at the start of the month.
"Temperatures are expected to peak over the weekend and ease early next week. They are expected to exceed 30°C in some areas from tomorrow, with peak temperatures of 31°C on Thursday, with up to 32°C possible in parts of England and Wales on Friday."
