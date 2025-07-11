Leeds is expected to surpass temperatures in parts of Spain today.

This weekend will mark the third confirmed heatwave of the summer and temperatures in Leeds today are expected to reach highs of 30°C.

The Met Office is predicting a fine day with largely unbroken sunshine. Feeling increasingly hot, with light winds for most - beating temperatures of 27°C in Barcelona.

Temperatures in Leeds today are expected to reach highs of 30°C - beating those in Barcelona. | NW/Getty

A hosepipe ban, covering the Yorkshire Water region, will be in place from today (Friday, July 11), after a drought declaration in Yorkshire back in June.

Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast of when Leeds will be hottest...

8am - 19°C, Sunny

9am - 21°C, Sunny

10am - 23°C, Sunny

11am - 25°C, Sunny

12pm - 26°C, Sunny

1pm - 27°C, Sunny

2pm - 28°C, Sunny

3pm - 29°C, Sunny

4pm - 30°C, Sunny

5pm - 30°C, Sunny

6pm - 30°C, Sunny

7pm - 29°C, Sunny

8pm - 28°C, Sunny

9pm - 26°C, Clear

10pm - 23°C, Clear

11pm - 22°C, Clear