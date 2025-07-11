Leeds weather: Met Office hour-by-hour forecast as city set to be hotter than Barcelona today

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 08:13 BST
Leeds is expected to surpass temperatures in parts of Spain today.

This weekend will mark the third confirmed heatwave of the summer and temperatures in Leeds today are expected to reach highs of 30°C.

The Met Office is predicting a fine day with largely unbroken sunshine. Feeling increasingly hot, with light winds for most - beating temperatures of 27°C in Barcelona.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Temperatures in Leeds today are expected to reach highs of 30°C - beating those in Barcelona.placeholder image
Temperatures in Leeds today are expected to reach highs of 30°C - beating those in Barcelona. | NW/Getty

A hosepipe ban, covering the Yorkshire Water region, will be in place from today (Friday, July 11), after a drought declaration in Yorkshire back in June.

Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast of when Leeds will be hottest...

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

  • 8am - 19°C, Sunny
  • 9am - 21°C, Sunny
  • 10am - 23°C, Sunny
  • 11am - 25°C, Sunny
  • 12pm - 26°C, Sunny
  • 1pm - 27°C, Sunny
  • 2pm - 28°C, Sunny
  • 3pm - 29°C, Sunny
  • 4pm - 30°C, Sunny
  • 5pm - 30°C, Sunny
  • 6pm - 30°C, Sunny
  • 7pm - 29°C, Sunny
  • 8pm - 28°C, Sunny
  • 9pm - 26°C, Clear
  • 10pm - 23°C, Clear
  • 11pm - 22°C, Clear
Related topics:LeedsMet OfficeBarcelonaHeatwave

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice