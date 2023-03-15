News you can trust since 1890
Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour updates show when 'band of snow' is forecast for city

A “band of snow” looks set to descend upon Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:09 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 12:14 GMT

The city has seen plenty of snow over the last week and residents may not have seen the last of it for this winter season. The Met Office has published the forecast for the day ahead and has warned of a “band of rain, sleet and snow” set to move in during the evening. However, unlike last week, there are no weather warnings currently in place.

The Met Office website reads: “A cold and frosty start, with icy stretches possible in places, ahead of a bright morning. Clouding over from the west during the afternoon, with a band of rain, sleet and snow moving in during the evening. Maximum temperature 7 °C."

Below is the official hour-by-hour forecast for the day ahead in Leeds (March 15). For more information, visit the official Met Office website.

The city has seen plenty of snow over the last week and residents may not have seen the last of it for this winter season. Image: Tony Johnson
1pm: Cloudy | 6C

2pm: Cloudy | 6C

3pm: Overcast | 6C

4pm: Overcast | 6C

5pm: Light rain | 5C

6pm: Heavy rain | 5C

7pm: Heavy rain | 4C

8pm: Heavy rain | 5C

9pm: Heavy rain | 5C

10pm: Heavy rain | 5C

11pm: Light rain | 5C

Last week’s snowfall did cause some disruption but plenty managed to enjoy the weather. Images shared by the YEP showed people sledging, building snowmen and taking in stunning scenery. Roundhay Park was left looking particularly picturesque, as a blanket of snow transformed the green space into a white one reminiscent of a winter wonderland.

