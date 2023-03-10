News you can trust since 1890
Leeds snow: 11 of the best places for sledging today including Roundhay Park - as more than 100 schools shut

Leeds has woken up to the first heavy snowfall of the winter.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
22 hours ago

More than a hundred schools have announced they are shut today as snow has blanketed the city. As the sun begins to shine, it’s the perfect conditions to enjoy a spot of sledging with the family.

Here are 11 of the best places to go sledging in Leeds.

1. Best places for sledging

Photo: National World

2. Wetherby Road Hill

Wetherby Road Hill in Roundhay Park is the perfect slop for sledging. It's located on the south bank of Waterloo Lake.

Photo: Joseph Keith

3. Hill 60 - Roundhay Park

Leeds' largest park has plenty of sledging options, and Hill 60 is one of the city's most popular spots - located in the centre of the park. Pictured is Hamed Alsubhi hitting the slope yesterday.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Potternewton Park

Potternewton Park in the heart of Chapeltown is over 32 acres in size, with perfect hills for sledging.

Photo: Tony Johnson

