Leeds has woken up to the first heavy snowfall of the winter.
More than a hundred schools have announced they are shut today as snow has blanketed the city. As the sun begins to shine, it’s the perfect conditions to enjoy a spot of sledging with the family.
Here are 11 of the best places to go sledging in Leeds.
Photo: National World
2. Wetherby Road Hill
Wetherby Road Hill in Roundhay Park is the perfect slop for sledging. It's located on the south bank of Waterloo Lake.
Photo: Joseph Keith
3. Hill 60 - Roundhay Park
Leeds' largest park has plenty of sledging options, and Hill 60 is one of the city's most popular spots - located in the centre of the park. Pictured is Hamed Alsubhi hitting the slope yesterday.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Potternewton Park
Potternewton Park in the heart of Chapeltown is over 32 acres in size, with perfect hills for sledging.
Photo: Tony Johnson