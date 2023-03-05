Spring gets underway later this month but sunny days may feel far away if temperatures do in fact fall below freezing as expected. The city avoided heavy snow seen elsewhere in the country throughout winter but the BBC is anticipating some snow this week.

However, the people of Leeds look set to see some variation throughout the week, as there is also some sun predicted. Below is the official BBC weather forecast for Leeds this week, which outlines on which days the city could see some snowfall.

Sunday (today):

Snow is anticipated in Leeds. Image: Tony Johnson

It looks set to be overcast for most of the day, with temperatures reaching highs of 7C and lows of -1C. There may be sunny intervals at around 5pm.

Monday:

Early morning sunny intervals are predicted to give way to thick clouds and drizzle before Leeds sees light rain for much of the day. Highs of 7C and lows of 0C are anticipated.

Tuesday:

There may be some sunny intervals and a gentle breeze to enjoy throughout the afternoon ahead of some outright sun at around 5pm. The BBC are anticipating highs of 4C and lows of -5C.

Wednesday:

Wednesday looks set to be sunny with some light winds, however it may not feel exactly like summer with highs of 4C and lows of -3C predicted.

Thursday:

Snow is expected at around 8am and 9pm, but the BBC has predicted it will give way to sleet that will fall for much of the day before regular snow returns at around 9pm. Highs of 4C and lows of -2C are predicted.Friday:

Light snow at around 6am is expected to be follow by sun between 7am and 12pm, after which sleet is then expected to return. Highs of 5C and lows of 1C are forecasted, and a gentle breeze is anticipated.

Saturday: